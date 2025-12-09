Williamson returns for Arsenal after four-month injury layoff

Dec 9 : Arsenal defender Leah Williamson will make her return in Tuesday's Women's Champions League match against FC Twente, four months after a knee injury sidelined her, manager Renee Slegers said on Monday.

Williamson, 28, who captained England to victory in the Euro 2025 final, has not played since July and was an unused substitute in Arsenal's 2-1 win over Liverpool on Saturday.

"She's been training with the team and was in the squad against Liverpool just to get back into her routine and it was good to have her around," Slegers told reporters.

"She is doing well and did the full session again today. She is available for a couple of minutes tomorrow (Tuesday). She won't start but she will be in the squad."

Arsenal have struggled in Williamson's absence, sitting fourth in the Women's Super League table, eight points behind leaders Manchester City.

The last season's Women's Champions League winners sit 10th in the European competition standings, managing only two wins from four matches.