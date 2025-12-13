Williamson's first game since Euro final a highlight of Arsenal win

LIVERPOOL, England, Dec 13 : England captain Leah Williamson made her first appearance since lifting the European Championship in July, coming off the bench late in Arsenal's 3–1 Women's Super League victory over Everton on Saturday.

Arsenal, who are unbeaten in six consecutive league games, climbed provisionally to second in the WSL table on 22 points, five behind leaders Manchester City, who host Aston Villa on Sunday.

Chelsea, who are a point behind Arsenal, travel to Brighton & Hove Albion on Sunday.

Williamson tore her anterior cruciate ligament in April 2023, causing her to miss the Women's World Cup that year. The 28-year-old has been sidelined since leading England to back-to-back Euro titles on July 27 with an injury to the same knee that required minor surgery.

Subscribe to CNA's Recommended Read A single handpicked story that we think you shouldn't miss. Just one a day. This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp’s partners. Loading Loading

Arsenal's Katie McCabe was first on the scoresheet on Saturday with a blistering shot into the far corner over goalkeeper Courtney Brosnan.

Japan international Honoka Hayashi equalised in the 13th minute, but Arsenal's Alessia Russo replied with the winner just a minute later. Canadian Olivia Smith, the first million-pound player in the women's game, increased Arsenal's lead with an 87th-minute goal.