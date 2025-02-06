Willian returns to Fulham until end of season

Former Brazil international Willian has rejoined Fulham until the end of the season, the Premier League club said on Thursday.

The former Arsenal and Chelsea player, who left Fulham in August after two years at the club, moved to Greek side Olympiacos in September before becoming a free agent in January.

"I'm really happy to be back here," Willian, 36, told the club website. "I'm fully motivated to get on the pitch and do things well for this club."

Willian, who plays as a left winger or attacking midfielder, made 58 Premier League appearances in his first spell at Fulham, scoring nine goals.