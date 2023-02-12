Willian, Solomon secure 2-0 win for Fulham over Forest

LONDON : Goals from Willian and Manor Solomon guided Fulham to a deserved 2-0 victory over Nottingham Forest in their Premier League fixture at Craven Cottage on Saturday, boosting the London club’s bid for European football next season.

Brazilian forward Willian picked up the ball 12 yards from goal, switched it onto his weaker left foot and curled his shot into the top corner in the 17th minute to net his third goal for Fulham since arriving as a free agent at the start of the season.

The hosts created the better chances in the remainder of the game and doubled their advantage late on when Solomon was played into acres of space in the box and with only Forest goalkeeper Keylor Navas to beat, netted his first goal for the club.

Fulham move up to seventh place with 35 points from their 23 games, while Forest saw their five-game unbeaten streak come to an end as they lie in 14th with 24 points from 22 matches.

The scoreline might have been worse for the visitors had Navas not made a superb stop from Aleksandar Mitrovic in the first half, while Bobby Decordova-Reid struck the crossbar with a thunderous drive from 30-yards.

The visitors' cause was not helped when they lost both centre backs, Scott McKenna and Willy Boly, to hamstring injuries inside the opening six minutes.

Fulham travel to Brighton & Hove Albion in their next match on Feb. 18, while Forest host Manchester City on the same day.