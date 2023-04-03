Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Sport

Willock and Wilson score to lift Newcastle above Man United
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sport

Willock and Wilson score to lift Newcastle above Man United

Willock and Wilson score to lift Newcastle above Man United
Soccer Football - Premier League - Newcastle United v Manchester United - St James' Park, Newcastle, Britain - April 2, 2023 Newcastle United's Bruno Guimaraes celebrates their first goal scored by Joe Willock Action Images via Reuters/Lee Smith
Willock and Wilson score to lift Newcastle above Man United
Soccer Football - Premier League - Newcastle United v Manchester United - St James' Park, Newcastle, Britain - April 2, 2023 Manchester United's Marcus Rashford, Anthony Martial, Victor Lindelof and Fred react after Newcastle United's Callum Wilson scores their second goal REUTERS/Scott Heppell
Willock and Wilson score to lift Newcastle above Man United
Soccer Football - Premier League - Newcastle United v Manchester United - St James' Park, Newcastle, Britain - April 2, 2023 Newcastle United's Callum Wilson celebrates scoring their second goal with Dan Burn Action Images via Reuters/Lee Smith
Willock and Wilson score to lift Newcastle above Man United
Soccer Football - Premier League - Newcastle United v Manchester United - St James' Park, Newcastle, Britain - April 2, 2023 Newcastle United's Joe Willock with manager Eddie Howe after being substituted REUTERS/Scott Heppell
03 Apr 2023 01:40AM (Updated: 03 Apr 2023 01:40AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

NEWCASTLE, England : Joe Willock and Callum Wilson scored to give Newcastle United a well-earned 2-0 victory over Manchester United on Sunday which lifted them into third place in the Premier League standings.

Both teams have 50 points from 27 games but Newcastle have the better goal difference in the race to finish in the top four and qualify for the Champions League next season.

Eddie Howe's side dominated play at St James' Park, narrowly missing the target from several excellent chances. Their persistence was rewarded in the 65th minute when Allan Saint-Maximin's headed cross found Willock for a close-range header.

Wilson put the game to bed in the 88th minute, heading in a cross from Kieran Trippier.

The victory was some sort of revenge for Newcastle losing 2-0 to Erik ten Hag's Manchester United in the League Cup final in February.

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

Be among the first to know the Breaking news

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.