Logo
Logo

Sport

Wilson and Rodon return to Wales squad for Nations League fixtures
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn
Advertisement
Advertisement

Sport

Wilson and Rodon return to Wales squad for Nations League fixtures

Wilson and Rodon return to Wales squad for Nations League fixtures
FILE PHOTO: Soccer Football - FIFA World Cup - UEFA Qualifiers - Semi Final - Wales v Bosnia and Herzegovina - Cardiff City Stadium, Cardiff, Wales, Britain - March 26, 2026 Wales' Harry Wilson celebrates scoring a penalty during the penalty shootout REUTERS/Hannah Mckay/File Photo
Wilson and Rodon return to Wales squad for Nations League fixtures
FILE PHOTO: Soccer Football - FIFA World Cup - UEFA Qualifiers - Group J - Wales v Belgium - Cardiff City Stadium, Cardiff, Wales, Britain - October 13, 2025 Wales' Joe Rodon celebrates scoring their first goal with Mark Harris Action Images via Reuters/Matthew Childs/File Photo
04 Nov 2026 07:26PM
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Nov 4 : Leeds United forward Harry Wilson and defender Joe Rodon returned to the Wales squad for this month's Nations League matches against Portugal and Norway, the Football Association of Wales said on Wednesday.

• Wilson, sidelined since March at international level after withdrawing from September's camp with a quadricep injury, is back alongside club teammate Rodon, who has not played since suffering a hamstring injury in August

• Manchester United goalkeeper Karl Darlow also returns, while Under-21 keeper Joe Duncan receives his first senior call-up

• Wales, third in Group A4, visit Norway on November 14 before hosting Portugal in Cardiff three days later

Source: Reuters
Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...
Advertisement