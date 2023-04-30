Logo
Sport

Wilson double puts Newcastle on brink of Champions League
Sport

Soccer Football - Premier League - Newcastle United v Southampton - St James' Park, Newcastle, Britain - April 30, 2023 Newcastle United's Bruno Guimaraes and Callum Wilson celebrate after the match Action Images via Reuters/Lee Smith
Soccer Football - Premier League - Newcastle United v Southampton - St James' Park, Newcastle, Britain - April 30, 2023 Southampton's Stuart Armstrong scores their first goal Action Images via Reuters/Lee Smith
Soccer Football - Premier League - Newcastle United v Southampton - St James' Park, Newcastle, Britain - April 30, 2023 Southampton manager Ruben Selles and Theo Walcott look dejected after the match REUTERS/Scott Heppell
Soccer Football - Premier League - Newcastle United v Southampton - St James' Park, Newcastle, Britain - April 30, 2023 Newcastle United's Alexander Isak applauds fans as he walks to be substituted as Joelinton looks on Action Images via Reuters/Lee Smith
Soccer Football - Premier League - Newcastle United v Southampton - St James' Park, Newcastle, Britain - April 30, 2023 Newcastle United's Callum Wilson and Kieran Trippier celebrate after the match REUTERS/Scott Heppell
30 Apr 2023 11:50PM (Updated: 30 Apr 2023 11:50PM)
NEWCASTLE : Newcastle United look almost certain to be playing in the Champions League next season after Callum Wilson's double saw them come from a goal down to beat bottom club Southampton 3-1 in the Premier League on Sunday.

Third-placed Newcastle were rocked shortly before halftime when Stuart Armstrong put the visitors ahead.

But Newcastle, who have not played in the Champions League for two decades, dominated the second half with substitute Wilson making an immediate impact with a tap-in goal.

He then had another disallowed for offside, but Southampton's relief was short-lived as an own goal by Theo Walcott put Eddie Howe's side in front.

Two minutes later Wilson, who had come on at halftime, sealed the points after being played in by Alexander Isak.

Victory put Newcastle on 65 points with five games remaining, 11 points ahead of fifth-placed Tottenham Hotspur who were playing at seventh-placed Liverpool later on Sunday.

For Southampton the end of their decade-long residence in the top flight appears to be drawing ever closer.

They have 24 points with four games remaining, six points behind 17th-placed Nottingham Forest.

Source: Reuters

