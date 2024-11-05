Wilson's late brace gives Fulham 2-1 comeback win over Brentford

Logo
Sport

Sport

05 Nov 2024 06:10AM
LONDON : A late double by Fulham substitute Harry Wilson snatched a 2-1 win over Brentford at Craven Cottage in the West London derby on Monday, with the winner coming in the seventh minute of stoppage time in their Premier League clash. 

After being pinned back from the kick-off, Brentford took the lead with their first shot on target as Vitaly Janelt picked up the ball well outside the box and flashed a shot across goalkeeper Bernd Leno and into the net in the 24th minute.  

Fulham continued to dominate, peppering the Brentford box with crosses, but it took until the second minute of added time for them to convert one as Wilson cleverly flicked the ball over Brentford keeper Mark Flekken and into the net. 

The 27-year-old was not done and five minutes later he popped up to score off his shoulder and move Fulham up to ninth in the table on 15 points, with Brentford 12th on 13. 

Source: Reuters

