Wilson's late brace gives Fulham 2-1 comeback win over Brentford

LONDON :Fulham substitute Harry Wilson netted a late double to snatch a 2-1 win over Brentford at Craven Cottage in the West London derby on Monday, with the winner coming in the seventh minute of stoppage time in their mid-table Premier League clash.

After being pinned back from the kick-off, Brentford took the lead with their first shot on target as Vitaly Janelt picked up the ball well outside the box and flashed a shot across goalkeeper Bernd Leno and into the net in the 24th minute.

That goal came against the run of play and the Bees immediately returned to their defensive shape while Fulham’s onslaught continued as they peppered the box with crosses but continued to struggle in terms of getting efforts on target.

Fulham's Kenny Tete, Alex Iwobi and Calvin Bassey all tried their luck from distance midway through the second half but their efforts were straight at Mark Flekken, resulting in easy saves for the Brentford keeper.

With the home fans' frustration rising, the introduction of Wilson for Reiss Nelson in the 82nd minute by coach Marco Silva did not appear to bear any of the hallmarks of a tactical master-stroke but it quickly proved to be an inspired decision.

With Fulham having launched 42 crosses into the area without success, Adama Traore fired in yet another more in hope than expectation and Wilson met it with an acrobatic flick over Flekken and into the net to equalise in the 92nd minute.

The 27-year-old was not done, though, and five minutes later he popped up to score off his shoulder and grab an unlikely winner that sent the home fans into raptures. The win took Fulham up to ninth on 15 points, with Brentford 12th on 13.