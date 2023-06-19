Logo
Wimbledon 2023 prize money: How much do the winners get?
19 Jun 2023 05:20PM

Tennis - Wimbledon - All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club, London, Britain - July 10, 2022 Serbia's Novak Djokovic celebrates with the trophy after winning the men's singles final against Australia's Nick Kyrgios REUTERS/Hannah Mckay

19 Jun 2023 05:20PM
Along with offering a place in the tennis history books, the four Grand Slams - the biggest events on the tennis calendar - also provide serious financial incentives for the champions.

Here is what you need to know about the prize pot on offer at Wimbledon:

WHEN IS WIMBLEDON HAPPENING?

* The 2023 edition of Wimbledon runs from July 3-16.

WHAT IS THE TOTAL PRIZE FUND IN 2023?

* The total prize money is a record 44.7 million pounds ($57.29 million).

* It has increased by 11.2 per cent from 2022.

* The Chairman of the All England Club, Ian Hewitt, said the goal is to "return the singles champions and runners-up prize money to the levels in 2019 prior to the (COVID-19) pandemic whilst, alongside, providing deserved support for players in the early rounds of the event."

HOW MUCH WILL MEN'S AND WOMEN'S SINGLES PLAYERS EARN?

* First round: 55,000 pounds

* Second round: 85,000 pounds

* Third round: 131,000 pounds

* Round of 16: 207,000 pounds

* Quarter-finals: 340,000 pounds

* Semi-finals: 600,000 pounds

* Finalist: 1.175 million pounds

* Winner: 2.35 million pounds

HOW DOES THE WINNER'S PRIZE COMPARE TO 2022?

The winners of the men's and women's singles in 2022, Novak Djokovic and Elena Rybakina, received 2 million pounds each.

WHAT ABOUT THE OTHER GRAND SLAMS?

* The champions of the Australian Open earlier this year received A$2.975 million ($2.05 million), with Djokovic winning the first Grand Slam of the year for the 10th time while Aryna Sabalenka claimed her first major crown.

* Djokovic won a record 23rd Grand Slam at the French Open, and Iga Swiatek clinched her third Roland Garros title in June — receiving 2.3 million euros ($2.51 million) in prize money each.

* At the U.S. Open last year, Carlos Alcaraz became the second-youngest player to win at Flushing Meadows while Swiatek claimed the women's singles title, receiving $2.6 million each.

WHAT IS THE PRIZE MONEY ON OFFER IN MEN'S AND WOMEN'S DOUBLES AT WIMBLEDON IN 2023?

* First round: 13,750 pounds

* Second round: 22,000 pounds

* Third round: 36,250 pounds

* Quarter-finals: 75,000 pounds

* Semi-finals: 150,000 pounds

* Finalist: 300,000 pounds

* Winner: 600,000 pounds

WHAT IS THE PRIZE MONEY ON OFFER IN MIXED DOUBLES AT WIMBLEDON IN 2023?

* First round: 4,000 pounds

* Round two: 7,750 pounds

* Quarter-finals: 16,500 pounds

* Semi-finals: 32,000 pounds

* Finalist: 64,000 pounds

* Winner: 128,000 pounds

($1 = 0.7802 pounds)

($1 = 1.4541 Australian dollars)

($1 = 0.9147 euros)

(Compiled by Pearl Josephine Nazare in Bengaluru; Editing by Ken Ferris)

Source: Reuters

