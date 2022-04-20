Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Sport

Wimbledon ban on Russian players would be 'unacceptable': Kremlin
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sport

Wimbledon ban on Russian players would be 'unacceptable': Kremlin

Wimbledon ban on Russian players would be 'unacceptable': Kremlin

An aerial view shows No.1 Court (L) and Centre Court, after the roof was closed on both courts to allow play to continue, on the first day of the 2021 Wimbledon Championships at the The All England Tennis Club. AFP/AELTC/Bob Martin

20 Apr 2022 06:59PM (Updated: 20 Apr 2022 07:00PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

MOSCOW: The Kremlin said on Wednesday (Apr 20) that banning Russian tennis players from Wimbledon over Moscow's military campaign in Ukraine would be "unacceptable."

"Once again they simply turn athletes into hostages to political prejudice, political intrigues," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters. "This is unacceptable."

"Taking into account that Russia is a very strong tennis country, our athletes are at the top of world rankings, the competition itself will suffer from their removal," he added.

The Times reported that organisers are to ban Russian and Belarus players due to Russia's military campaign in Ukraine.

The move comes amid Russia's growing sporting isolation on the global stage following President Vladimir Putin's decision to send troops to Ukraine on Feb 24.

Russian Tennis Federation president Shamil Tarpishchev denounced the decision but added there was "nothing we can do."

"I consider this decision to be wrong," he told Russia's Sport-Express news site.

Related:

Source: AFP

Related Topics

Russia Wimbledon

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us