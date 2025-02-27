Wimbledon champ Barbora Krejcikova pulls out of Indian Wells, Miami

Wimbledon champion Barbora Krejcikova has withdrawn from next month's tournaments at Indian Wells and Miami because of a back injury.

Krejcikova hasn't played in a tournament since the WTA Finals in November. She initially hurt the back during the tour's Asian swing in October.

Krejcikova, 29, also missed the first Grand Slam of this season - the Australian Open - due to the injury.

And now the injury has led to her withdrawals from the BNP Paribas Open at Indian Wells, Calif., where main-draw play begins March 5, and the Miami Open, slated to start the main draw on March 18.

Krejcikova is ranked No. 16 in the World. Her victory at Wimbledon last summer was her second Grand Slam win. She also won the 2021 French Open.

In doubles, Krejcikova has won seven Grand Slam titles in her career.

Iga Swiatek of Poland is the defending champion at Indian Wells. Danielle Collins is the reigning Miami champ.