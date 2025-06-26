Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Best News Website or Mobile Service
Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Hamburger Menu
Edition:
Logo

Sport

Wimbledon champion Krejcikova out of Eastbourne with injury
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn
Advertisement
Advertisement

Sport

Wimbledon champion Krejcikova out of Eastbourne with injury

Wimbledon champion Krejcikova out of Eastbourne with injury
FILE PHOTO: Tennis - Eastbourne Open - Devonshire Park Lawn Tennis Club, Eastbourne, Britain - June 25, 2025 Czech Republic's Barbora Krejcikova in action during her round of 16 match against Britain's Jodie Burrage Action Images via Reuters/Paul Childs/File Photo
Wimbledon champion Krejcikova out of Eastbourne with injury
FILE PHOTO: Tennis - Eastbourne Open - Devonshire Park Lawn Tennis Club, Eastbourne, Britain - June 25, 2025 Czech Republic's Barbora Krejcikova in action during her round of 16 match against Britain's Jodie Burrage Action Images via Reuters/Paul Childs/File Photo
Wimbledon champion Krejcikova out of Eastbourne with injury
Tennis - Eastbourne Open - Devonshire Park Lawn Tennis Club, Eastbourne, Britain - June 25, 2025 Czech Republic's Barbora Krejcikova in action during her round of 16 match against Britain's Jodie Burrage Action Images via Reuters/Paul Childs
26 Jun 2025 07:07PM
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

EASTBOURNE, England :Wimbledon champion Barbora Krejcikova has suffered an injury scare after being forced to withdraw from the Eastbourne tournament on Thursday because of a thigh issue.

The Czech player had reached the quarter-finals at Devonshire Park after saving match points in victories over British players Harriet Dart and Jodie Burrage.

"I'm very sorry to have to withdraw from my QF today in Eastbourne as I'm having some soreness in my right thigh," the 29-year-old Krejcikova said on social media.

"I've truly enjoyed my time down here the past week and loved being back on the grass."

Krejcikova looked to be moving okay against Burrage but with the defence of her Wimbledon crown beginning on Tuesday she has taken the decision to fully recover.

Her withdrawal means French qualifier Varvara Gracheva is in the semi-finals.

Source: Reuters
Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...
Advertisement