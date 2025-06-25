Logo
Wimbledon champion Krejcikova snagged by broken net at Eastbourne
Tennis - Eastbourne Open - Devonshire Park Lawn Tennis Club, Eastbourne, Britain - June 25, 2025 Czech Republic's Barbora Krejcikova in action during her round of 16 match against Britain's Jodie Burrage Action Images via Reuters/Paul Childs
Tennis - Eastbourne Open - Devonshire Park Lawn Tennis Club, Eastbourne, Britain - June 25, 2025 Britain's Jodie Burrage in action during her round of 16 match against Czech Republic's Barbora Krejcikova Action Images via Reuters/Paul Childs
25 Jun 2025 08:05PM
EASTBOURNE, England :Emergency repairs were required at Eastbourne on Wednesday when the net broke during a match between Wimbledon champion Barbora Krejcikova and Britain's Jodie Burrage.

Second seed Krejcikova was serving to stay in the second set when she appeared to get lucky with a forehand that ruffled the net and dropped over onto Burrage's side.

The eagle-eyed Burrage looked mystified at how the ball had gone over and walked to the net to discover that a hole big enough for a ball to pass through had opened up.

The point was then correctly awarded to Burrage who went on to level the match on the Devonshire Park showcourt before ground staff arrived armed with thread, cable ties and scissors to carry out running repairs.

After a short delay, the deciding set began.

Source: Reuters
