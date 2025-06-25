Wimbledon champion Krejcikova snagged by broken net at Eastbourne

EASTBOURNE, England :Emergency repairs were required at Eastbourne on Wednesday when the net broke during a match between Wimbledon champion Barbora Krejcikova and Britain's Jodie Burrage.

Second seed Krejcikova was serving to stay in the second set when she appeared to get lucky with a forehand that ruffled the net and dropped over onto Burrage's side.

The eagle-eyed Burrage looked mystified at how the ball had gone over and walked to the net to discover that a hole big enough for a ball to pass through had opened up.

The point was then correctly awarded to Burrage who went on to level the match on the Devonshire Park showcourt before ground staff arrived armed with thread, cable ties and scissors to carry out running repairs.

After a short delay, the deciding set began.