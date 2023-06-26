Logo
Wimbledon champion Rybakina pulls out of Eastbourne
FILE PHOTO: Wimbledon winner Elena Rybakina attends a news conference in Nur-Sultan, Kazakhstan July 12, 2022. REUTERS/Pavel Mikheyev/File Photo

26 Jun 2023 06:49PM
Wimbledon champion and world number three Elena Rybakina pulled out of a warm-up event in Eastbourne on Monday, sparking concerns about her fitness ahead of the year's third Grand Slam which begins next week.

Moscow-born Kazakh Rybakina made her major breakthrough by winning the title at Wimbledon last year and has steadily gone up the world rankings in 2023.

She was among the favourites for the French Open but pulled out of Roland Garros ahead of her third-round meeting with Sara Sorribes Tormo earlier this month due to a viral illness.

Eastbourne organisers did not give a reason for the withdrawal of Rybakina in a post on Twitter. Rybakina lost to Donna Vekic in the round of 16 in Berlin last week.

She told British media this week that she was still not 100 per cent physically, due to the lingering effects of the viral illness she picked up in Paris.

Wimbledon begins on July 3.

Source: Reuters

