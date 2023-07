Highlights of the eighth day at the Wimbledon tennis championships on Monday (times GMT):

1209 KEYS SEALS COMEBACK WIN OVER ANDREEVA

American 25th seed Madison Keys reached the quarter-finals with a 3-6 7-6(4) 6-2 victory over 16-year-old qualifier Mirra Andreeva of Russia.

Keys will play in the quarter-finals at Wimbledon for the first time since 2015.

1006 PLAY UNDERWAY

Play began under cloudy skies, with the temperature hovering around 21 degrees Celsius.