Wimbledon day five
Wimbledon day five

Tennis - Wimbledon - All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club, London, Britain - July 6, 2023 Greece's Stefanos Tsitsipas in action during his second round match against Britain’s Andy Murray REUTERS/Hannah Mckay

07 Jul 2023 07:09PM (Updated: 07 Jul 2023 07:33PM)
LONDON : Highlights of the fifth day at the Wimbledon tennis championships on Friday (times GMT):

1122 KVITOVA SAILS INTO THIRD ROUND

Twice Wimbledon champion Petra Kvitova struggled with her first serve but the ninth seed still beat Aliaksandra Sasnovich 6-2 6-2 with a flurry of winners.

American Madison Keys also moved into the third round after she beat Viktorija Golubic 7-5 6-3.

1005 PLAY UNDERWAY

Play began under sunny skies, with the temperature hovering around 24 degrees Celsius. Britain's Met Office has forecast a rain-free day.

Former champion Andy Murray and fifth seed Stefanos Tsitsipas will resume their second-round match on Centre Court. Novak Djokovic, Carlos Alcaraz, Iga Swiatek and Aryna Sabalenka are in third-round action later.

Source: Reuters

