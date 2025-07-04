Wimbledon day five

LONDON : Highlights of the fifth day at the Wimbledon tennis championships on Friday (times GMT):

1235 SHELTON QUICK TO FINISH THE JOB

American 10th seed Ben Shelton, whose second-round clash with Rinky Hijikata was suspended on Thursday while he was serving for the match, took 55 seconds to land three aces and win 6-3 7-5 6-4.

“For me, very different playing over two days and coming out for whatever that was... 55 seconds today," the 22-year-old said. “I’m sorry you guys didn’t get to see much tennis.”

1227 ANISIMOVA GETS PAST GALFI

Former Wimbledon quarter-finalist and American 13th seed Amanda Anisimova beat Dalma Galfi 6-3 5-7 6-3 to reach the fourth round.

1224 FUCSOVICS BEATS MONFILS

Former French Open and U.S. Open semi-finalist Gael Monfils crashed out of the second round as Hungarian Marton Fucsovics defeated the 38-year-old 6-4 1-6 4-6 7-6(5) 6-4.

1213 PAVLYUCHENKOVA ELIMINATES OSAKA

Four-time Grand Slam winner Naomi Osaka was unable to capitalise on a bright start in the first set as former French Open finalist Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova fought back to win 3-6 6-4 6-4 and reach the fourth round.

1210 LUCKY LOSER SIERRA REACHES FOURTH ROUND

Argentina's Solana Sierra became the first lucky loser to reach the fourth round in the women's singles at Wimbledon, beating Spain's Cristina Bucsa 7-5 1-6 6-1.

1005 PLAY UNDER WAY

Play began under clear skies at the All England Club with the temperature hovering around 22 degrees Celsius (71.6°F) and expected to climb up to 27 degrees Celsius later in the day.

WIMBLEDON ORDER OF PLAY ON FRIDAY (prefix number denotes seeding)

CENTRE COURT (play begins at 1230 GMT)

5-Taylor Fritz (U.S.) v 26-Alejandro Davidovich Fokina

Jan-Lennard Struff (Germany) v 2-Carlos Alcaraz (Spain)

1-Aryna Sabalenka (Belarus) v Emma Raducanu (Britain)

COURT NUMBER ONE (play begins at 1200 GMT)

Diane Parry (France) v Sonay Kartal (Britain)

Mattia Bellucci (Italy) v Cameron Norrie (Britain)

24-Elise Mertens (Belgium) v 14-Elina Svitolina (Ukraine)

COURT NUMBER TWO (play begins at 1000 GMT)

Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova (Russia) v Naomi Osaka (Japan)

Laura Siegemund (Germany) v 6-Madison Keys (U.S.)

Nicolas Jarry (Chile) v Joao Fonseca (Brazil)