Wimbledon day five

July 3 : Highlights of the fifth day at Wimbledon on Friday (times GMT):

1335 PEGULA BEATS BOUZAS MANEIRO

American fourth seed Jessica Pegula is yet to drop a set in her campaign after a 6-1 6-3 win over Spaniard Jessica Bouzas Maneiro to reach the last 16.

1313 OSAKA SAILS INTO FOURTH ROUND

Four-time Grand Slam champion Naomi Osaka powered past Daria Kasatkina 6-1 6-3 to reach the fourth round of Wimbledon for the first time.

1301 BENCIC BEATS KALINSKAYA

Last year's semi-finalist and 11th seed Belinda Bencic stayed composed through the third-set tiebreak to beat 19th seed Anna Kalinskaya 6-4 4-6 7-6(10-6).

1224 SAFIULLIN KNOCKS OUT FONSECA

Former quarter-finalist Roman Safiullin, ranked 132nd in the world, beat 24th seed Joao Fonseca 6-3 6-3 6-3 in the third round.

1007 PLAY UNDER WAY

Play got under way under sunny skies at the All England Club, with temperature around 20 degrees Celsius (68 Fahrenheit).

Men's defending champion Jannik Sinner is due to face Jenson Brooksby on Court One later in the day, while women's world number one Aryna Sabalenka meets former French Open champion Jelena Ostapenko on Centre Court.

Seven-time Wimbledon champion Novak Djokovic will also be in action, taking on France's Arthur Rinderknech as he continues his bid for a record-extending 25th Grand Slam title.

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Fear is not a friend: Dimitrov banishes demons to stun Mensik

Anisimova and Fritz through as Americans sparkle at Wimbledon

Eala's dream run blooms at Wimbledon as she makes history for Philippines

Anisimova sees off Kenin in all-American scrap to reach Wimbledon third round

Swiatek tames powerful Pliskova to reach Wimbledon round three

Fritz flies past Kypson to reach Wimbledon third round

Zverev stands tall to see off Royer and reach Wimbledon third round

So far so perfect for De Minaur as he eyes deep Wimbledon run

WIMBLEDON ORDER OF PLAY ON FRIDAY (prefix number denotes seeding)

CENTRE COURT (Play begins at 1230 GMT)

25-Arthur Rinderknech (France) v 7-Novak Djokovic (Serbia)

1-Aryna Sabalenka (Belarus) v Jelena Ostapenko (Latvia)

3-Felix Auger-Aliassime (Canada) v Michael Zheng (U.S.)

COURT NUMBER ONE (Play begins at 1200 GMT)

Daria Kasatkina (Russia) v 14-Naomi Osaka (Japan)

1-Jannik Sinner (Italy) v Jenson Brooksby (U.S.)

Claire Liu (U.S.) v 7-Coco Gauff (U.S.)

COURT NUMBER TWO (Play begins at 1000 GMT)

Roman Safiullin (Russia) v 24-Joao Fonseca (Brazil)

4-Jessica Pegula (U.S.) v Jessica Bouzas Maneiro (Spain)

Hubert Hurkacz (Poland) v 21-Tommy Paul (U.S.)