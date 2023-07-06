Wimbledon day four

LONDON : Highlights of the fourth day at the Wimbledon tennis championships on Thursday (times GMT):

1215 HURKACZ BEATS BRITON CHOINSKI

Polish 17th seed Hubert Hurkacz beat British wildcard Jan Choinski 6-4 6-4 7-6(3) in the second round.

1135 SVITOLINA KNOCKS OUT MERTENS

Wildcard and 2019 semi-finalist Elina Svitolina toppled 28th seed Elise Mertens 6-1 1-6 6-1 to move into the third round.

Ukrainian Svitolina will next face former Australian Open champion Sofia Kenin, who came through qualifiers to enter the main draw.

1009 PLAY UNDERWAY

Play began under cloudy skies with the temperature hovering around 19 degrees Celsius. Britain's Met Office has forecast a largely rain-free day, which would provide relief for organisers after a chaotic start to the Grand Slam.

Rain caused more scheduling delays and climate change protesters added to the disruption on Wednesday. Seventeen men's and women's first-round matches have yet to start or remain unfinished.