Wimbledon day one

LONDON : Highlights of the first day at the Wimbledon tennis championships on Monday (times GMT):

1707 RUUD RUMBLES PAST LOKOLI

Norwegian fourth seed Casper Ruud eased past France's Laurent Lokoli, winning 6-1 5-7 6-4 6-3.

Lokoli edged the baseline battle, striking 43 winners to 35, but Ruud was stronger at the net where he won 28 points.

1649 GASQUET OUTGUNNED BY FELLOW FRENCHMAN MOUTET

French veteran Richard Gasquet was eliminated in the first round by compatriot Corentin Moutet after losing 6-3 7-5 7-5.

Moutet sent down 12 aces and struck 50 winners as he wrapped up the match in just under 2-1/2 hours.

1619 DJOKOVIC OVERPOWERS CACHIN

Defending champion Novak Djokovic eased past Argentina's Pedro Cachin 6-3 6-3 7-6(4) on a wet Centre Court after a rain delay to advance to the second round and begin his quest for a record-extending 24th men's Grand Slam.

"It was frustrating to have waited so long because of the rain, but the conditions were not good, it was very slippery. I always go out with my racket not always with towels it was strange," Djokovic said.

1504 GARCIA SEES OFF VOLYNETS

France's Caroline Garcia beat American Katie Volynets 6-4 6-3 to progress to the second round.

1450 DJOKOVIC TAKES TOWEL TO GRASS

Defending champion Novak Djokovic did his bit to help dry out a slippery surface on Centre Court, using a towel to mop up dregs of moisture on the grass ahead of the restart of his first round match with Pedro Cachin.

1405 PEGULA CHANNELS FRUSTRATION EN ROUTE TO WIN

American fourth seed Jessica Pegula said her annoyance at an umpire's decision had helped her recover from a second-set scare against compatriot Lauren Davis and clinch victory.

"I was down 30-Love, I challenged, and the ball looked like it was significantly out, where the umpire overruled it, it was in," Pegula said.

1352 SWIATEK THROUGH AFTER RAIN DELAY

World number one Iga Swiatek of Poland completed a 6-1 6-3 win over China's Zhu Lin under the closed roof on Court One following a brief rain delay.

1335 WIMBLEDON HAD BETTER OPTIONS THAN BANNING RUSSIAN PLAYERS - RUBLEV

Asked if Wimbledon had made a mistake by banning Russian and Belarusian players in 2022 following the invasion of Ukraine, Russian seventh seed Andrey Rublev told reporters: "If we really want to help or do what is better for tennis and for the people, I think there was better options.

"Not just to ban. Because in the end, it made no difference... Now we are here, and I'm really happy to be back and to compete."

1321 PLAY SUSPENDED DUE TO RAIN

Play was suspended on all courts at Wimbledon due to rain. Defending champion Djokovic was playing on Centre Court, where he took the first set against Argentina's Cachin. Swiatek was leading Zhu Lin by a set.

1252 AZARENKA THROUGH IN THREE SETS

Twice major winner Victoria Azarenka held off China's Yuan Yue in a tight match to secure a 6-4 5-7 6-4 win and advance to the second round.

1245 WIMBLEDON ADVISES FANS TO STAY AT HOME

Wimbledon organisers on Twitter said their grounds are expected to be at capacity on Monday, adding that fans intending to queue should not travel to the All England Club.

1236 PEGULA BEATS DAVIS

Pegula overcame a second-set wobble to beat Davis 6-2 6-7(8) 6-3 in the first round.

1234 LOCAL HOPE DART KNOCKED OUT

France's Diane Parry dealt Briton Harriet Dart a second set bagel on the way to a 6-7(4) 6-0 6-4 comeback win.

1159 RUSSIANS RUBLEV, KUDERMETOVA THROUGH IN STRAIGHT SETS

Rublev moved into the second round of Wimbledon with a clinical 6-3 7-5 6-4 win over Australia's Max Purcell in one hour 33 minutes.

Rublev's 12th seeded compatriot Veronika Kudermetova moved past Estonia's Kaia Kanepi with a 7-6(4) 6-4 win.

1008 PLAY UNDERWAY

Play began under cloudy skies with the temperature hovering around 17 degrees Celsius.