Wimbledon day six

LONDON : Highlights of the sixth day at the Wimbledon tennis championships on Saturday (times GMT):
1900 PLAY CALLED OFF ON OUTSIDE COURTS
Play has been called off on all outside courts due to rain.
Play was set to resume on Centre Court and Court One where the roofs have been closed.
1815 RUNE OVERCOMES FOKINA
Danish sixth seed Holger Rune fought back from a set down and saved two match points to beat Spaniard Alejandro Davidovich Fokina 6-3 4-6 3-6 6-4 7-6(10-8) in a third-round thriller that took almost four hours.
1659 SABALENKA SAILS INTO THE FOURTH ROUND
Second seed Aryna Sabalenka beat Russian Anna Blinkova 6-2 6-3 in the third round.
1643 EUBANKS ADVANCES, TSITSIPAS BEATS DJERE
American Christopher Eubanks extended his best Grand Slam run by defeating Australian Christopher O'Connell 7-6(5) 7-6(3) 7-6(2) in the third round.
Greek fifth seed Stefanos Tsitsipas claimed a 6-4 7-6(5) 6-4 win over Serbia's Laslo Djere.
1638 ALCARAZ TRUMPS JARRY
Top seed Carlos Alcaraz reached the fourth round with a 6-3 6-7(6) 6-3 7-5 win over Chilean 25th seed Nicolas Jarry that took nearly four hours on Centre Court.
1633 LEHECKA SHOCKS PAUL IN FIVE SETTER
Czech Jiri Lehecka stunned American 16th seed Tommy Paul 6-2 7-6(2) 6-7(5) 6-7(9) 6-2 to set up a fourth-round clash against third seed Daniil Medvedev.
1540 PLAY RESUMES ONCE AGAIN
Play resumes on the outer courts after a short rain delay.
1525 PLAY SUSPENDED ON OUTER COURTS FOR SECOND TIME
Play was suspended for a second time on the outer courts due to rain. Holger Rune and Alejandro Davidovich Fokina waited a few minutes for the rain to stop before the umpire suspended play due to the slippery court.
1515 MEDVEDEV THROUGH IN FOUR SETS
Russian third seed Daniil Medvedev came from a set down to beat Hungary's Marton Fucsovics 4-6 6-3 6-4 6-4 and reach the fourth round.
1420 KVITOVA WINS IN HER 50TH MATCH AT WIMBLEDON
Twice champion Petra Kvitova won in her 50th match at the All England Club with a 6-3 7-5 victory over Natalija Stevanovic in a third-round match that was suspended in the second set due to rain.
"I love playing on grass. When my serve is working, I love it even more," said Kvitova. "I don't think it was the case today but somehow I found a way."
1400 PLAY UNDER WAY ON OUTER COURTS
Play got under way again on the outer courts after a rain delay.
1138 PLAY SUSPENDED ON OUTER COURTS
Play was suspended on the outer courts due to rain.
1136 HADDAD MAIA BEATS CIRSTEA AND THE RAIN
Beatriz Haddad Maia beat Sorana Cirstea 6-2 6-2 to move into the fourth round for the first time in her career, just as the rain arrived and the covers came on.
1005 PLAY UNDERWAY
Play began under cloudy skies, with the temperature hovering around 24 degrees Celsius. Britain's only singles survivor Katie Boulter will face defending champion Elena Rybakina, while men's top seed Carlos Alcaraz will also be in action on Centre Court.
Former world number two Alexander Zverev and 2021 finalist Matteo Berrettini will battle to reach the fourth round of the grasscourt Grand Slam.