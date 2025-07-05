Wimbledon day six

LONDON : Highlights of the sixth day at the Wimbledon tennis championships on Saturday (times GMT):

1050 RAIN STOPS PLAY

Rain has interrupted the action, with play suspended on all courts.

1010 PLAY UNDERWAY

Play began under overcast skies at the All England Club, with the temperature hovering around 20 degrees Celsius (68°F) and expected to climb to 21 degrees Celsius later in the day.

Novak Djokovic resumes his quest for an eighth Wimbledon title when the 38-year-old Serb takes on countryman Miomir Kecmanovic, while five-times major winner Iga Swiatek faces American Danielle Collins as the third round continues.

WIMBLEDON ORDER OF PLAY ON SATURDAY (prefix number denotes seeding)

Centre Court (play begins at 1230 GMT):

1-Jannik Sinner (Italy) v Pedro Martinez (Spain)

8-Iga Swiatek (Poland) v Danielle Collins (U.S.)

Miomir Kecmanovic (Serbia) v 6-Novak Djokovic (Serbia)

COURT NUMBER ONE (play begins at 1200 GMT):

7-Mirra Andreeva (Russia) v Hailey Baptiste (U.S.)

17-Barbora Krejcikova (Czech Republic) v 10-Emma Navarro (U.S.)

(not before 1500 GMT)

10-Ben Shelton (U.S.) v Marton Fucsovics (Hungary)

COURT NUMBER TWO (play begins at 1000 GMT):

Clara Tauson (Denmark) v 11-Elena Rybakina (Kazakhstan)

11-Alex de Minaur (Australia) v August Holmgren (Denmark)