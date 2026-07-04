Logo
Logo

Sport

Wimbledon day six
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn
Advertisement
Advertisement

Sport

Wimbledon day six

Wimbledon day six
Tennis - Wimbledon - All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club, London, Britain - July 2, 2026 Poland's Iga Swiatek in action during her second round match against Czech Republic's Karolina Pliskova REUTERS/Jaimi Joy
Wimbledon day six
Jul 3, 2026; London, United Kingdom; Novak Djokovic of Serbia returns a shot during his match against Arthur Rinderknech of France on day five at All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club. Mandatory Credit: Susan Mullane-Imagn Images
Wimbledon day six
Jul 3, 2026; London, United Kingdom; Jannik Sinner (ITA) reaches for a forehand against Jenson Brooksby (USA) (not pictured) on day five of The Championships Wimbledon 2026 at All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images
04 Jul 2026 07:56PM
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

LONDON, July 4 : Highlights of the sixth day at Wimbledon on Saturday (times GMT):

1150 KOSTYUK BEATS NAVARRO

French Open semi-finalist and Ukrainian 12th seed Marta Kostyuk beat Emma Navarro 6-2 4-6 6-1 to reach the fourth round.

1007 PLAY UNDER WAY

CNA Games
Guess Word
Guess Word
Crack the word, one row at a time
Buzzword
Buzzword
Create words using the given letters
Mini Sudoku
Mini Sudoku
Tiny puzzle, mighty brain teaser
Mini Crossword
Mini Crossword
Small grid, big challenge
Word Search
Word Search
Spot as many words as you can
Show More
Show Less

Play got underway under sunny skies at the All England Club, with the temperature around 23 degrees Celsius.

READ MORE

Swiatek up for Eala test as champion's mindset fuels Zverev

Djokovic reaches another milestone, Sinner warming to the task

Sinner beats the heat and breezes past Brooksby into fourth round

Sabalenka aces Wimbledon examination against danger opponent Ostapenko

Dashing Djokovic matches Federer with 105th Wimbledon match win

Osaka talks fashion but lets her game speak for itself in best Wimbledon run

Gauff tames plucky Liu in third round to match best Wimbledon run

Strawberries yes, cream no: Sabalenka breaks with Wimbledon tradition

From qualifying to centre stage as Safiullin and Mochizuki earn shot at Wimbledon giants

WIMBLEDON ORDER OF PLAY ON SATURDAY (prefix number denotes seeding)

CENTRE COURT (Play begins at 1230 GMT)

29-Alexandra Eala (Philippines) v 3-Iga Swiatek (Poland)

6-Amanda Anisimova (U.S.) v 26-Madison Keys (U.S.)

Grigor Dimitrov (Bulgaria) v Matteo Berrettini (Italy)

COURT NUMBER ONE (Play begins at 1200 GMT)

25-Elise Mertens (Belgium) v 2-Elena Rybakina (Kazakhstan)

Marcos Giron (U.S.) v 2-Alexander Zverev (Germany)

17-Frances Tiafoe (U.S.) v 10-Alexander Bublik (Kazakhstan)

COURT NUMBER TWO (Play begins at 1000 GMT)

23-Emma Navarro (U.S.) v 12-Marta Kostyuk (Ukraine)

19-Karen Khachanov (Russia) v 9-Flavio Cobolli (Italy)

6-Taylor Fritz (U.S.) v Lorenzo Sonego (Italy)

(Compiled by Aadi Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by Toby Chopra)

Source: Reuters
Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...
Advertisement