Wimbledon day six

LONDON, July 4 : Highlights of the sixth day at Wimbledon on Saturday (times GMT):

1150 KOSTYUK BEATS NAVARRO

French Open semi-finalist and Ukrainian 12th seed Marta Kostyuk beat Emma Navarro 6-2 4-6 6-1 to reach the fourth round.

1007 PLAY UNDER WAY

Play got underway under sunny skies at the All England Club, with the temperature around 23 degrees Celsius.

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Djokovic reaches another milestone, Sinner warming to the task

Sinner beats the heat and breezes past Brooksby into fourth round

Sabalenka aces Wimbledon examination against danger opponent Ostapenko

Dashing Djokovic matches Federer with 105th Wimbledon match win

Osaka talks fashion but lets her game speak for itself in best Wimbledon run

Gauff tames plucky Liu in third round to match best Wimbledon run

Strawberries yes, cream no: Sabalenka breaks with Wimbledon tradition

From qualifying to centre stage as Safiullin and Mochizuki earn shot at Wimbledon giants

WIMBLEDON ORDER OF PLAY ON SATURDAY (prefix number denotes seeding)

CENTRE COURT (Play begins at 1230 GMT)

29-Alexandra Eala (Philippines) v 3-Iga Swiatek (Poland)

6-Amanda Anisimova (U.S.) v 26-Madison Keys (U.S.)

Grigor Dimitrov (Bulgaria) v Matteo Berrettini (Italy)

COURT NUMBER ONE (Play begins at 1200 GMT)

25-Elise Mertens (Belgium) v 2-Elena Rybakina (Kazakhstan)

Marcos Giron (U.S.) v 2-Alexander Zverev (Germany)

17-Frances Tiafoe (U.S.) v 10-Alexander Bublik (Kazakhstan)

COURT NUMBER TWO (Play begins at 1000 GMT)

23-Emma Navarro (U.S.) v 12-Marta Kostyuk (Ukraine)

19-Karen Khachanov (Russia) v 9-Flavio Cobolli (Italy)

6-Taylor Fritz (U.S.) v Lorenzo Sonego (Italy)

(Compiled by Aadi Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by Toby Chopra)