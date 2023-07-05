Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Best News Website or Mobile Service
Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Sport

Wimbledon day three
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sport

Wimbledon day three

Wimbledon day three
Tennis - Wimbledon - All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club, London, Britain - July 5, 2023 Rainclouds are pictured over court 15 with Portugal's Nuno Borges in action during his first round match against Argentina's Francisco Cerundolo REUTERS/Toby Melville
Wimbledon day three
Tennis - Wimbledon - All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club, London, Britain - July 5, 2023 Spectators wear rain gear as the first round match between Frances Tiafoe of the U.S. and China's Yibing Wu is suspended due to rain REUTERS/Hannah Mckay
Wimbledon day three
Tennis - Wimbledon - All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club, London, Britain - July 5, 2023 Spectators cover themselves during the first round match between Brazil's Beatriz Haddad Maia and Kazakhstan's Yulia Putintseva as the match is suspended due to rain REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
Wimbledon day three
Tennis - Wimbledon - All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club, London, Britain - July 3, 2022 Frances Tiafoe of the U.S. receives a standing ovation from the crowd after losing his fourth round match against Belgium's David Goffin REUTERS/Paul Childs
05 Jul 2023 07:54PM (Updated: 05 Jul 2023 08:51PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

LONDON : Highlights of the third day at the Wimbledon tennis championships on Wednesday (times GMT):

1239 PLAY BEGINS ON CENTRE COURT, COURT ONE

The Centre Court and Court One clashes featuring Russians Daria Kasatkina and Daniil Medvedev have begun. Both players take on Britons, with 11th seed Kasatkina up against Jodie Burrage and third-seeded Medvedev facing Arthur Fery.

Play is expected to resume soon on outside courts, with the rain having cleared up.

1210 PLAY SUSPENDED

Play has been suspended on all outside courts at Wimbledon due to rain. The start of the Court One match between Fery and Medvedev has also been delayed.

1135 PLAY UNDERWAY

The covers finally came off on the outer courts as play got underway under bright sunshine.

Estonian former world number two Anett Kontaveit, who is retiring at the end of the tournament at the age of 27, is in action against Lucrezia Stefanini.

1100 FEDERER REMEMBERS TO BRING HIS MEMBERSHIP CARD

Months after he was turned away from the gates at the All England Club by a security guard for not carrying his membership card, Federer made sure he was armed with his credentials this time.

Federer, who has won Wimbledon a record eight times, sat in the Royal Box on Centre Court on Tuesday.

1005 NO PLAY ON OUTER COURTS DUE TO RAIN

Light rain forced organisers to push the start of play on the outdoor courts to 1030. Britain's Met Office has predicted scattered showers across southeast England on Wednesday.

Organisers are playing catch-up after 69 matches on the outside courts were cancelled on Tuesday due to torrential rain.

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

Be among the first to know the Breaking news

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.