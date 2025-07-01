Wimbledon day two

LONDON : Highlights of the second day at the Wimbledon tennis championships on Tuesday (times GMT):

1608 ANDREEVA ELIMINATES SHERIF

Russian seventh seed Mirra Andreeva eased past Egypt's Mayar Sherif 6-3 6-3 to next play Italian Lucia Bronzetti.

1548 EVANS WINS BATTLE OF BRITISH WILDCARDS

Dan Evans beat fellow-British wildcard Jay Clarke 6-1 7-5 6-2 to reach the second round where he will meet either Novak Djokovic or Alexandre Muller.

1535 SWIATEK DOWNS KUDERMETOVA

Polish eighth seed Iga Swiatek overcame Polina Kudermetova 7-5 6-1 to advance to the second round where she will face America's Caty McNally.

1456 FRITZ SURVIVES PERRICARD SCARE

American fifth seed Taylor Fritz defeated France's Giovanni Mpetshi Perricard 6-7(6) 6-7(8) 6-4 7-6(6) 6-4 in a match suspended on Monday evening with the pair level at two sets each.

1450 KREJCIKOVA OVERCOMES EALA

Defending champion Barbora Krejcikova overcame Filipina Alexandra Eala, rallying from a set down to claim a 3-6 6-2 6-1 victory on Centre Court.

1433 SINIAKOVA SHOCKS OLYMPIC CHAMPION QINWEN

Czech Republic's Katerina Siniakova defeated Chinese fifth seed and Olympic champion Zheng Qinwen 7-5 4-6 6-1 in a match lasting over two hours.

1427 WANG MOVES TO SECOND ROUND

Chinese Xinyu Wang, the 15th seed, beat Czech Republic's Karolina Muchova 7-5 6-2 to next face Turkey's Zeynep Sonmez.

1400 BASILASHVILI KNOCKS OUT MUSETTI

Georgia's Nikoloz Basilashvili defeated Italian seventh seed and last year's semi-finalist Lorenzo Musetti 6-2 4-6 7-5 6-1 in a thrilling match on Court Two.

1358 SINNER BREEZES PAST NARDI

World number one Jannik Sinner crushed fellow Italian Luca Nardi 6-4 6-3 6-0 to reach the second round.

Sinner will next face Australian Aleksandar Vukic.

1233 MINAUR DOWNS BAENA

Australian Alex de Minaur, the 11th seed, came through a third-set tiebreak to beat Spain's Roberto Carballes Baena 6-2 6-2 7-6(2).

1151 PAUL CRUISES PAST MONDAY

American Tommy Paul, the 13th seed, eased past British wildcard Johannus Monday 6-4 6-4 6-2 to reach the second round.

1108 COCCIARETTO UPSETS PEGULAItaly's Elisabetta Cocciaretto registered the biggest win of her career when she knocked out American third seed Jessica Pegula 6-2 6-3 in less than an hour on Court Two.

1007 PLAY UNDER WAY

Play started under sunny skies with temperatures predicted to go past 30 degrees Celsius again after the tournament experienced its hottest ever opening day on Monday.

WIMBLEDON ORDER OF PLAY ON TUESDAY (prefix number denotes seeding)

CENTRE COURT (play begins at 1230 GMT)

17-Barbora Krejcikova (Czech Republic) v Alexandra Eala (Philippines)

Alexandre Muller (France) v 6-Novak Djokovic (Serbia)

Dayana Yastremska (Ukraine) v 2-Coco Gauff (U.S.)

COURT NUMBER ONE (play begins at 1200 GMT)

1-Jannik Sinner (Italy) v Luca Nardi (Italy)

Petra Kvitova (Czech Republic) v 10-Emma Navarro (U.S.)

4-Jack Draper (Britain) v Sebastian Baez (Argentina)

COURT NUMBER TWO (play begins at 1000 GMT)

Elisabetta Cocciaretto (Italy) v 3-Jessica Pegula (U.S.)

Nikoloz Basilashvili (Georgia) 7-Lorenzo Musetti (Italy)

8-Iga Swiatek (Poland) v Polina Kudermetova (Russia)

10-Ben Shelton (U.S.) v Alex Bolt (Australia)