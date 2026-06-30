Wimbledon day two

LONDON, June 30 : Highlights of the second day at Wimbledon on Tuesday (times GMT):
1120 ANISIMOVA THROUGH TO SECOND ROUND, BOULTER EXITS
Amanda Anisimova, last year's finalist, advanced to the second round after a 6-3 6-2 win over North Macedonia's Lina Gjorcheska.
The disappointment continued for home fans as Katie Boulter suffered a first-round defeat to 18-year-old Tyra Grant, losing 6-4 6-2. Boulter's exit followed a grim first day for the hosts, with 10 Britons already eliminated.
1037 PLAY UNDER WAY
Play began under overcast skies at the All England Club, with the temperature hovering around 20 degrees Celsius.
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PREVIEW-All eyes on Serena ahead of much-awaited Wimbledon return
WRAPUP-Sinner and Sabalenka answer doubters, grim day for British hopes
Brits suffer day of defeats after Draper and Raducanu withdraw
Stretched Sinner overcomes Kecmanovic to begin title defence
Sabalenka powers past Kostovic into Wimbledon second round
Djokovic sees off inspired Wu to reach second round
Top players to end media protests at Wimbledon
Sinner says he was lucky to escape unscathed after fall
Tsitsipas taps throwback mentality to plot deep run
French Open champion Andreeva relieved after Wimbledon win
WIMBLEDON ORDER OF PLAY ON TUESDAY (prefix number denotes seeding)
CENTRE COURT (Play begins at 1230 GMT)
Taylor Townsend (U.S.) v 3-Iga Swiatek
Alexander Blockx v 2-Alexander Zverev
Serena Williams (U.S.) v Maya Joint (Australia)
COURT NUMBER ONE (Play begins at 1200 GMT)
6-Taylor Fritz (U.S.) v Dusan Lajovic (Serbia)
Lois Boisson (France) v 2-Elena Rybakina (Kazakhstan)
Stan Wawrinka (Switzerland) v Matteo Berrettini (Italy)
COURT NUMBER TWO (Play begins at 1000 GMT)
6-Amanda Anisimova (U.S.) v Lina Gjorcheska (North Macedonia)
Otto Virtanen (Finland) v 4-Ben Shelton (U.S.)
8-Elina Svitolina (Ukraine) v Daria Snigur (Ukraine)
Mariano Navone (Argentina) v 9-Flavio Cobolli (Italy)
(Compiled by Aadi Nair in Bengaluru)