Wimbledon fans eagerly await stunning Serena comeback

LONDON, June 30 : Excitement was building at Wimbledon on Tuesday ahead of the return of American great Serena Williams, with fans eager to see if the 23-times Grand Slam champion can roll back the years and thrill the Centre Court crowd once again.

Williams, 44, last played a competitive singles match at the 2022 U.S. Open, having said she was "evolving away" from tennis, and her surprise return as a wildcard at the All England Club has gripped fans and players alike in the run-up to the tournament.

"Everyone is so excited to see Serena back. She's the best player there's ever been," Lorraine, a fan from Ireland, told Reuters. "Even when we were travelling here, we heard so many people talking about her."

Diarmuid, another Irish fan, added her return was an opportunity to see a sporting champion again. "She's done everything and obviously loves it so much she wants to come back and play," he said.

"I've heard some stuff online and people being negative that she doesn't deserve it. They're saying she's too old or whatever. But she's one of the greatest players we've ever had so anybody, whoever gets to see her play here is very lucky," he said.

AGE IS A 'BIG RISK', FAN SAYS

Williams made her Wimbledon debut in 1998 and won the last of her seven Wimbledon singles crowns 10 years ago. She is also due to play doubles at the championships with her older sister Venus.

And whatever the outcome on Tuesday against 20-year-old Australian Maya Joint in the third match of the day on Wimbledon's biggest stage, her return guarantees one thing — unmissable sporting theatre.

But some fans questioned whether Williams can still compete with younger opponents in singles after the time away from the court and just two competitive grasscourt doubles matches in the run-in to Wimbledon.

Williams lost in the first round to Harmony Tan in 2022, also as a wildcard, and last won a singles match at Wimbledon in 2019 when she was runner-up to Simona Halep.

"Obviously a big risk I guess is her age," Daniel, from south London, said.

"Doubles is a little bit safer for her but singles is going to be unknown. But she's got such a powerful game as long as her movement is still fairly good, I think she can still hit a few players off the court."

Bianca, a Brazilian fan, said: "I don't think she'll do well. I mean there’s a lot of routine, there's a lot of practice leading up to this. If it gets to a very long match, probably she will get tired more easily than before, but maybe she can do it though."

'CRAZY' TO PLAY SERENA, OPPONENT JOINT SAYS

However, others were sure the aura of Serena — and Venus — would prevail.

Claire, from the Midlands area of England, said: "She's one of the Williams girls isn't she. She's still got strength."

For Joint, the meeting with Williams in only her second main draw appearance at the All England Club marks the culmination of a long-held dream.

"It's an honour," the American-born Joint said on Friday.

"I always dreamed about playing Serena Williams, and if you'd told me 10 years ago that I'd be playing her first round at Wimbledon, that's just crazy.

"I have so much respect for her, and she was one of my idols growing up. I'm really excited to have the opportunity to play against her."