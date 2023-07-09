Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Best News Website or Mobile Service
Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Sport

Wimbledon order of play on Monday
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sport

Wimbledon order of play on Monday

Wimbledon order of play on Monday

Tennis - Wimbledon - All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club, London, Britain - July 8, 2023 Brazil’s Beatriz Haddad Maia in action during her third round match against Romania’s Sorana Cirstea REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

09 Jul 2023 11:07PM
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

LONDON : Order of play on the main show courts on the eighth day of the Wimbledon championships on Monday (prefix number denotes seeding):

CENTRE COURT (1230 GMT)

13-Beatriz Haddad Maia (Brazil) v 3-Elena Rybakina (Kazakhstan)

6-Ons Jabeur (Tunisia) v 9-Petra Kvitova (Czech Republic)

1-Carlos Alcaraz (Spain) v Matteo Berrettini (Italy)

COURT ONE (1200 GMT)

3-Daniil Medvedev (Russia) v Jiri Lehecka (Czech Republic)

21-Ekaterina Alexandrova (Russia) v 2-Aryna Sabalenka (Belarus)

21-Grigor Dimitrov (Bulgaria) v 6-Holger Rune (Denmark)

COURT TWO (1000 GMT)

25-Madison Keys (U.S.) v Mirra Andreeva (Russia)

Christopher Eubanks (U.S.) v 5-Stefanos Tsitsipas (Greece)

(Compiled by Rohith Nair in Bengaluru; editing by Clare Fallon)

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

Be among the first to know the Breaking news

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.