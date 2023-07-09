Wimbledon order of play on Monday

LONDON : Order of play on the main show courts on the eighth day of the Wimbledon championships on Monday (prefix number denotes seeding):

CENTRE COURT (1230 GMT)

13-Beatriz Haddad Maia (Brazil) v 3-Elena Rybakina (Kazakhstan)

6-Ons Jabeur (Tunisia) v 9-Petra Kvitova (Czech Republic)

1-Carlos Alcaraz (Spain) v Matteo Berrettini (Italy)

COURT ONE (1200 GMT)

3-Daniil Medvedev (Russia) v Jiri Lehecka (Czech Republic)

21-Ekaterina Alexandrova (Russia) v 2-Aryna Sabalenka (Belarus)

21-Grigor Dimitrov (Bulgaria) v 6-Holger Rune (Denmark)

COURT TWO (1000 GMT)

25-Madison Keys (U.S.) v Mirra Andreeva (Russia)

Christopher Eubanks (U.S.) v 5-Stefanos Tsitsipas (Greece)

