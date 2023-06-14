Logo
Wimbledon prize money increased to record US$56.5 million
FILE PHOTO: Tennis - Wimbledon - All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club, London, Britain - July 11, 2021 Close up of the Wimbledon men's trophy after Serbia's Novak Djokovic wins the final against Italy's Matteo Berrettini Pool via REUTERS/Steven Paston/File Photo

14 Jun 2023 07:20PM (Updated: 14 Jun 2023 07:46PM)
LONDON : The total prize money on offer at Wimbledon has risen to a record £44.7 million (US$56.52 million) for the Championships this year, an 11.2 per cent increase on 2022, the All England Lawn Tennis Club (AELTC) said on Wednesday (Jun 14).

Winners and runners-up of the men's and women's singles finals will also see their prize money rising to previous levels in 2019, where they received £2.35 million and £1.175 million, respectively.

The prize money for winners fell to £1.7 million in 2021 before it was increased to £2 million last year.

The qualifying competition prize fund has also received a 14.5 per cent increase from last year while any player losing a first-round match is assured of at least £55,000 - an increase of 10 per cent on 2022.

"We are delighted to offer record prize money to the players competing at the Championships this year, with double-digit increases across the majority of events," said AELTC chairman Ian Hewitt.

"Our ambition with this distribution is to return the singles champions and runners-up prize money to the levels in 2019 prior to the (COVID-19) pandemic whilst ... providing deserved support for players in the early rounds of the event."

The grasscourt Grand Slam runs from Jul 3 to Jul 16.

Source: Reuters/zl

