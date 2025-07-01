Wimbledon's main showcourt aura leaves Alcaraz a nervous wreck in opener

LONDON :Carlos Alcaraz arrived at Wimbledon on the back of 18 straight match victories but the defending champion said after avoiding the opening-round trapdoor on Monday that playing on Centre Court again left him feeling like a nervous rookie.

The Spaniard, who should have been brimming with confidence after capturing titles in Rome, the French Open and Queen's Club Championships in the lead-up to the grasscourt Grand Slam, edged Fabio Fognini 7-5 6-7(5) 7-5 2-6 6-1 in 4-1/2 hours.

Alcaraz had demolished 24-times Grand Slam champion Novak Djokovic and collected his second Wimbledon crown on his last trip to Centre Court but he looked out of sorts against an inspired Fognini.

"It felt like it was the first time," five-times Grand Slam champion Alcaraz told reporters.

"Wimbledon is different. It doesn't matter, the winning streak I have right now, that I've been playing great on grass, that I have been preparing really well the week before.

"I could feel today I was really nervous in the beginning. Being the first match on Centre Court, it's a huge privilege for me even though I played last year the first match.

"I try to deal with the nerves the best way possible. I was struggling a little bit ... But it was great. It's a big honour to start the tournament there in Centre Court."

Alcaraz next meets Oliver Tarvet in what should be a much more straightforward test considering the British qualifier is ranked in the 700s, but after a jolt to his system on a blazing day, the 22-year-old is not taking anyone lightly.

"If he's here, he's in the second round, it's because he deserves it. He's playing a great tennis," Alcaraz added.

"I don't have to think like I'm going to win easily. I have to have respect for him. Playing or trying to play my best, step on the court thinking that if I don't play my best, I can lose.

"I've seen him play, and he has a good level. Even though he's not playing professionally or he has played just his first tour level match, it doesn't matter.

"I have to think that it's going to be a really tough match. It's going to be a difficult one I have to be ready for, and I'm trying to play my best without thinking about the ranking and anything else."