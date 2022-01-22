Wimmer goal and rabona earn Arminia shock win at Frankfurt

FRANKFURT, Germany : Patrick Wimmer scored a goal and delivered an outrageous rabona assist to give relegation-threatened Arminia Bielefeld a 2-0 win at European hopefuls Eintracht Frankfurt on Friday and stretch their unbeaten to run to five matches.

Wimmer drilled in a low shot in the fifth minute for an early lead but he topped that with a sensational effort in the 27th.

He got the ball on the right just inside the box and then flicked a rabona - where he crossed his kicking leg behind the back of the standing leg - to Alessandro Schoepf to chest the ball in and complete a dream assist.

Arminia were confident after their early lead and they remained diligent and dogged in defence throughout, before Stefan Ortega stopped Rafael Borre in a one-one one in stoppage time.

Following their five-game unbeaten run, they move off the bottom three and into 14th, two points off the relegation playoff spot.

Eintracht have yet to win in 2022 and remained on 28 points in eighth place.

(Reporting by Karolos Grohmann, editing by Pritha Sarkar)