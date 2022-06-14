Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Sport

Wind on target as Denmark breeze to 2-0 win over Austria
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sport

Wind on target as Denmark breeze to 2-0 win over Austria

Wind on target as Denmark breeze to 2-0 win over Austria
Soccer Football - UEFA Nations League - Group A - Denmark v Austria - Parken, Copenhagen, Denmark - June 13, 2022 Denmark's Martin Braithwaite in action with Austria's Kevin Danso Claus Bench/Ritzau Scanpix via REUTERS
Wind on target as Denmark breeze to 2-0 win over Austria
Soccer Football - UEFA Nations League - Group A - Denmark v Austria - Parken, Copenhagen, Denmark - June 13, 2022 Denmark's Rasmus Kristensen in action with Austria's Andreas Weimann Claus Bench/Ritzau Scanpix via REUTERS
Wind on target as Denmark breeze to 2-0 win over Austria
Soccer Football - UEFA Nations League - Group A - Denmark v Austria - Parken, Copenhagen, Denmark - June 13, 2022 Denmark's Rasmus Kristensen in action with Austria's Andreas Weimann Claus Bench/Ritzau Scanpix via REUTERS
Wind on target as Denmark breeze to 2-0 win over Austria
Soccer Football - UEFA Nations League - Group A - Denmark v Austria - Parken, Copenhagen, Denmark - June 13, 2022 Austria's Marcel Sabitzer in action with Denmark's Rasmus Kristensen Claus Bench/Ritzau Scanpix via REUTERS
14 Jun 2022 04:44AM (Updated: 14 Jun 2022 05:09AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

COPENHAGEN: Jonas Wind scored one goal and made another as Denmark cruised to a 2-0 win over Austria in their Nations League Group A1 clash at Copenhagen's Parken Stadium on Monday that leaves the Danes top of the group after four games.

The 23-year-old forward opened the scoring in the 21st minute and Andreas Skov Olsen netted the second with a cool side-footed finish after Wind found him in the box with a clever pass nine minutes before the break.

Denmark midfielder Christian Eriksen received a raucous ovation when he came on in the second half a year and a day after collapsing on the Parken pitch due to a heart problem in a Euro 2020 group game against Finland and he almost scored with an 87th-minute shot that was palmed onto the post.

The win takes Denmark to nine points and are two ahead of Croatia, who beat world champions France 1-0 in Paris to leave the French bottom on two points. Austria are third with four.

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us