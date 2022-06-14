Wind on target as Denmark breeze to 2-0 win over Austria

COPENHAGEN: Jonas Wind scored one goal and made another as Denmark cruised to a 2-0 win over Austria in their Nations League Group A1 clash at Copenhagen's Parken Stadium on Monday that leaves the Danes top of the group after four games.

The 23-year-old forward opened the scoring in the 21st minute and Andreas Skov Olsen netted the second with a cool side-footed finish after Wind found him in the box with a clever pass nine minutes before the break.

Denmark midfielder Christian Eriksen received a raucous ovation when he came on in the second half a year and a day after collapsing on the Parken pitch due to a heart problem in a Euro 2020 group game against Finland and he almost scored with an 87th-minute shot that was palmed onto the post.

The win takes Denmark to nine points and are two ahead of Croatia, who beat world champions France 1-0 in Paris to leave the French bottom on two points. Austria are third with four.