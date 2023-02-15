Windies include uncapped Athanaze, Jordan in squad for South Africa tests

West Indies have included uncapped Alick Athanaze and Akeem Jordan in a 15-man squad for their two-test series in South Africa starting at the end of February.

Batter Athanaze is captain of the Windward Islands Volcanoes while seam bowler Jordan plays for Barbados Pride.

Cricket West Indies (CWI) said both players have demonstrated good form in the first two rounds of the current four-day West Indies Championship.

They will replace batter Nkrumah Bonner and spinner Jomel Warrican, who were part of the squad that wrapped up a series win over Zimbabwe on Tuesday.

Jayden Seales is unavailable after knee surgery, while Anderson Philiip is back in training but not yet match-fit.

Following the tests, West Indies will play a white ball series against South Africa.

Squad

Kraigg Brathwaite (Captain)

Jermaine Blackwood (Vice Captain)

Alick Athanaze

Tagenarine Chanderpaul

Roston Chase

Joshua Da Silva

Shannon Gabriel

Jason Holder

Akeem Jordan

Alzarri Joseph

Kyle Mayers

Gudakesh Motie

Raymon Reifer

Kemar Roach

Devon Thomas