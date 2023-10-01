Wing Graham revelling in Scotland’s attacking approach

LILLE, France : Wing Darcy Graham equalled Scotland’s record for the most tries in a Rugby World Cup match when he crossed Romania's line four times in Saturday’s 84-0 Pool B romp in Lille, and now has another major milestone looming.

The win set up a showdown with Ireland in Paris next Saturday where victory could take Scotland into the quarter-finals at the expense of either their Six Nations rivals or South Africa.

Graham’s four scores matched the effort of Gavin Hastings against Ivory Coast at the 1995 World Cup and while he has high hopes of starting against the Irish, admits no-one can be certain of their place in a side with such intense competition for places.

"You’re never undroppable, especially when you’ve got Kyle (Steyn) breathing down your neck, playing well and scoring tries. You need to be on your toes and play your best rugby at all times," Graham said.

He had his leg strapped after the Romania game, but says it is nothing to worry about.

"I got a wee bang on the calf so this is just a precaution before I get the ice on it."

Scotland produce a high-energy attacking game under coach Gregor Townsend and players such as Graham, flyhalf Finn Russell and fullback Blair Kinghorn are central to that.

"Everybody has their part to play. With those line breaks the boys make, there is so much flooding (into attacking areas) and so many options," Graham said.

"We speak about how we can get into the game as wingers rather than...waiting for the ball to come to you, because sometimes it doesn’t happen.

"You have to go looking for the ball, running off nine, getting inside 10. There are loads of ways we can get into the game and we are always looking on ways to improve.

"I love it. I like to keep it simple. I just get the ball and run forward and if somebody’s got the ball, I tackle them. There’s not a huge amount to it."

The 26-year-old is now just three short of Stuart Hogg’s Scotland record of 27 test tries.

"A couple more will be nice. It will come when it comes, I’m not chasing anything," he said.