Wing Murray to debut for Wales as Anscombe returns at 10

Gareth Anscombe has been selected at flyhalf and there is a first cap for wing Blair Murray in the Wales team to play Fiji in their Autumn international clash in Cardiff on Sunday as they seek to end a horror run of nine defeats in a row.

Coach Warren Gatland has selected several less experienced players, including centre Max Llewellyn, who has two previous appearances, his midfield partner Ben Thomas (four caps) and prop Archie Griffin (three).

"We have excellent competition in the squad, so it was a tough selection and there were some close calls but I think there’s a really nice balance for Sunday. We have some experienced players back alongside some exciting youngsters," Gatland said.

Anscombe, making a first Wales appearance since last year’s Rugby World Cup, has been preferred to Sam Costelow, who is among the replacements, and will have the vastly experienced Tomos Williams alongside him at scrumhalf.

Mason Grady shifts from centre to the wing and along with debutant Thomas, forms a back three with fullback Cameron Winnett.

Captain Dewi Lake is at hooker with Griffin and Gareth Thomas either side of him in the front row.

Will Rowlands and Adam Beard are the lock pairing, with Aaron Wainwright at number eight, and flankers Taine Plumtree and Tommy Reffell in the side.

Loose forward Jac Morgan had been an injury doubt this week, but is fit enough to be among the replacements as Gatland opts for a 6-2 split between forwards and backs.

Along with Costelow, scrumhalf Ellis Bevan is the other back on the bench.

"We know how dangerous Fiji can be, so we’ve got to make sure that we bring physicality and are ruthless on Sunday. We need to be switched on for the full 80 minutes," Gatland said.

Welsh Rugby have also revealed that former international referee Nigel Owens will join the side on match days in an advisory role.

Team:

15-Cameron Winnett, 14-Mason Grady, 13-Max Llewellyn, 12-Ben Thomas, 11-Blair Murray, 10-Gareth Anscombe, 9-Tomos Williams, 8-Aaron Wainwright, 7-Tommy Reffell, 6-Taine Plumtree, 5-Adam Beard, 4-Will Rowlands, 3-Archie Griffin, 2-Dewi Lake (captain), 1-Gareth Thomas

Replacements: 16-Ryan Elias, 17-Nicky Smith, 18-Keiron Assiratti, 19-Christ Tshiunza, 20-James Botham, 21-Jac Morgan, 22-Ellis Bevan, 23-Sam Costelow.