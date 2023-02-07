Logo
Sport

Winger Habosi sacked by Fijian Drua for 'high level' misconduct
Winger Habosi sacked by Fijian Drua for 'high level' misconduct

FILE PHOTO: Rugby Union - International - Ireland v Fiji - Aviva Stadium, Dublin, Republic of Ireland - November 12, 2022 Ireland's Robert Baloucoune in action with Fiji's Vinaya Habosi REUTERS/Lorraine O'sullivan

07 Feb 2023 03:59PM (Updated: 07 Feb 2023 03:59PM)
SYDNEY : Winger Vinaya Habosi, who had an outstanding debut season for Fijian Drua last year, was sacked by the Super Rugby team on Tuesday for a "high level" breach of their code of conduct.

The 23-year-old former firefighter, whose pace and power made him a handful for defences throughout his first campaign and earned him a Fiji call-up, had his contract terminated with immediate effect.

"The decision was made after careful consideration, and full due process was accorded to Vinaya throughout the process," the club said in a statement.

"The Fijian Drua will not comment further on this matter."

The loss of Habosi, who carried for the fifth highest number of metres in Super Rugby last year, is a major blow to the Drua just a couple of weeks before the start of the new campaign.

Media reports had linked Habosi with a move to a French club at the end of the Super Rugby season.

Source: Reuters

