Winger Hansen to make Ireland debut after rapid ascent

DUBLIN :Connacht's Mack Hansen will make his Ireland debut just months after the Australian-born winger's arrival in the country as coach Andy Farrell named an otherwise experienced side for Saturday's Six Nations opener against Wales.

Hansen, whose mother is Irish, has scored six tries in nine appearances since his Connacht debut last September. He comes in for the injured James Lowe in one of only two changes from the side that started November's commanding 29-20 win over New Zealand.

Tadhg Beirne, who came off the bench against the All Blacks and has been in excellent recent form for Munster, gets the nod at lock.

There was no place in the matchday squad for fellow second row Iain Henderson, whose training load was being managed this week after his return from injury.

British and Irish Lions centre Robbie Henshaw was also not included in the squad, with Garry Ringrose and Bundee Aki starting in midfield and Ulster's James Hume in line for a second cap off the bench.

Ireland team:

15. Hugo Keenan (Leinster) 16 caps

14. Andrew Conway (Munster) 27 caps

13. Garry Ringrose (Leinster) 37 caps

12. Bundee Aki (Connacht) 33 caps

11. Mack Hansen (Connacht) uncapped

10. Johnny Sexton (Leinster, captain) 101 caps

9. Jamison Gibson Park (Leinster) 12 caps

8. Jack Conan (Leinster) 22 caps

7. Josh van der Flier (Leinster) 35 caps

6. Caelan Doris (Leinster) 12 caps

5. James Ryan (Leinster) 40 caps

4. Tadhg Beirne (Munster) 25 caps

3. Tadhg Furlong (Leinster) 52 caps

2. Ronan Kelleher (Leinster) 16 caps

1. Andrew Porter (Leinster) 40 caps

Replacements

16. Dan Sheehan (Leinster) 2 caps

17. Cian Healy (Leinster) 112 caps

18. Finlay Bealham (Connacht) 18 caps

19. Ryan Baird (Leinster) 6 caps

20. Peter O'Mahony (Munster) 79 caps

21. Conor Murray (Munster) 92 caps

22. Joey Carbery (Munster) 27 caps

23. James Hume (Ulster) 1 cap

(Reporting by Padraic HalpinEditing by Toby Davis)