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Winger Trossard to join Besiktas from Arsenal
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Winger Trossard to join Besiktas from Arsenal

Winger Trossard to join Besiktas from Arsenal

Soccer Football - FIFA World Cup 2026 - Round of 16 - United States v Belgium - Seattle Stadium, Seattle, Washington, U.S. - July 6, 2026 Belgium's Leandro Trossard during the warm up before the match IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters/Blake Dahlin

14 Jul 2026 10:50PM
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July 14 : Winger Leandro Trossard will join Turkish side Besiktas from Arsenal, the Premier League club said on Tuesday, ending the Belgium international's three-year spell in north London.

The 31-year-old made 174 appearances in all competitions for Arsenal, scoring 36 goals after joining from Brighton & Hove Albion in January 2023.

British media reported that Besiktas will pay around £17 million ($23 million) for Trossard, whose contract was due to run until 2027 with an option for a further year.

Arsenal said Trossard had been given permission to travel to Istanbul for a medical.

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Trossard scored six goals and provided six assists in 31 league appearances as Arsenal, under Mikel Arteta, ended their 22-year wait for a league title.

($1 = 0.7455 pounds)

Source: Reuters
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