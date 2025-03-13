Winning mentality got us through, says Real's Bellingham

MADRID : Real Madrid's Jude Bellingham praised his side's mentality as they edged past city rivals Atletico Madrid on penalties to reach the Champions League quarter-finals on Wednesday.

Carlo Ancelotti's team were not at their best and lost 1-0 after extra time to leave the tie 2-2 on aggregate. But once again the holders found a way to progress and stay on course to lift the trophy for a record-extending 16th time.

England international Bellingham netted one of Real's four successful penalties in the shootout as they set up a last-eight clash against Premier League Arsenal.

"That's sometimes what it takes, those moments of composure and poise. It's not always the mad quality that you see from us," the 21-year-old told TNT.

"There is a change of mentality when we come into these games, we know that there's a certain way of winning games.

"We're very good at that. We understand game situations really well, and tonight was another example."

Real had turned on the style to beat Manchester City in their playoff clash to reach the knockout phase, beating the Premier League champions 6-3 on aggregate.

Against Atletico, in the raucous home of their rivals, they were stunned inside a minute as Conor Gallagher scored for the hosts to level the tie on aggregate.

But Carlo Ancelotti's side dug in their heels as the game drifted through normal time and extra time with Atletico unable to capitalise on their flying start.

They then got a huge slice of luck as Julian Alvarez scored Atletico's second penalty but then had his effort ruled out because he had slipped and inadvertently kicked the ball twice.

Although Atletico goalkeeper Jan Oblak saved Lucas Vazquez's penalty, a miss by Marcos Llorente allowed Antonio Ruediger to squeeze his decisive penalty past Oblak to spark scenes of joy amongst the Real players and supporters.

"Really happy. It's a huge game for us to win," Bellingham said. "It's massive for us, so important for us to get through at this stage. It will mean a lot to the fans because of who we were playing against."