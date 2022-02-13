Logo
Wins for Lyon and Lille as battle for European places intensifies
13 Feb 2022 06:29AM (Updated: 13 Feb 2022 06:29AM)
Moussa Dembele netted an early penalty and Karl Toko Ekambi added a second after the break as Olympique Lyonnais beat Nice 2-0 in Ligue 1 on Saturday.

The victory allowed Lyon to jump three places to sixth in the standings while Nice stayed third.

Dembele converted from the spot after eight minutes and Toko Ekambi, back after playing at the Africa Cup of Nations with Cameroon, scored in the 52nd minute.

Earlier on Saturday, champions Lille beat Montpellier 1-0 away in a boost to their hopes of competing in European club competition again next season.

A fortunate goal from Xeka some 13 minutes from time ensured the victory but it was their goalkeeper Leo Jardim who proved the hero of the day.

(Writing by Mark Gleeson in Cape Town; Editing by Toby Davis)

Source: Reuters

