China's Weibo, Douyin delete thousands of posts over abuse of athletes

SHANGHAI: China's largest social media platforms including Weibo and Douyin said on Wednesday (Feb 9) they have deleted tens of thousands of posts for abusing athletes and spreading rumours on the Winter Olympics, in an effort to clean-up "illegal" chatter around the Games.

Chinese authorities stringently censor any content that they believe violates "core socialist values" and in recent months have ordered its technology companies to further crack down on online chatter or content pertaining to rumours or what could be considered vulgar.

Weibo, China's equivalent of Twitter, has since Feb 6 taken action against roughly 2,300 user accounts and deleted over 73,000 posts that were offensive to athletes or "illegal", based on Reuters calculations on multiple statements posted on its official "Weibo administrator" account.

Douyin, the Chinese equivalent of short video app TikTok, said it had intercepted or cleaned up 6,780 related videos or comments and banned 331 user accounts. Other platforms such as social networking forum Douban and video sharing site Bilibili also put out similar statements on their efforts.