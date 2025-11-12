Winter sports federations oppose summer sports inclusion in their Games

BERLIN :The Winter Olympic sports federations (WOF) on Wednesday said they opposed any proposals to include summer sports in the Winter Games, as the International Olympic Committee considers how to keep the global multi-sports event attractive.

The IOC in September set up the Olympic Programme working group as part of its 'Fit for the Future' process to review Olympic Games sports programmes, saying also there could be a crossover of summer and winter disciplines.

"Winter Olympic Federations believe, however, that the future of the Olympic Winter Games is not better served by piecemeal proposals, such as the inclusion of Summer IF's (international federations') non-Olympic disciplines into the Olympic Winter Games," the WOF said in a statement.

"The Winter Olympic Federations are firm in our belief that such an approach would dilute the brand, heritage, and identity that make the Olympic Winter Games unique – a celebration of sports practised on snow and ice, with distinct culture, athletes, and fields of play."

Subscribe to CNA's Recommended Read A single handpicked story that we think you shouldn't miss. Just one a day. This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp’s partners. Loading Loading

The WOF includes the International Biathlon Union, International Bobsleigh and Skeleton Federation, International Ice Hockey Federation, International Luge Federation, International Skating Union, International Ski and Snowboard Federation as well as the World Curling Federation.

The IOC has raised the alarm regarding the Winter Games amid global climate change. A study it commissioned recently highlighted the danger of climate change for the event, with the number of potential hosts projected to drop in the future due to irregular snowfall and a temperature rise.

The IOC has also considered potentially rotating future Winter Olympics among a list of locations.

The introduction of some summer sports in the Winter Olympics is seen as potentially giving the Games a promotional boost and a wider audience.

"Innovation should focus on evolving existing winter sports to attract broader participation and audiences while enhancing the appeal of the Olympic Winter Games," said Ivo Ferriani, president of the Winter Olympic Federations and an IOC Executive Board member.

"A successful example of such evolution is the inclusion of Ski Mountaineering, a discipline born from authentic winter environments and emblematic of the continued development of winter sports."

France will host the 2030 edition of the Winter Olympics while Salt Lake City in the United States has been picked to stage the 2034 Games.