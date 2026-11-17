BERLIN, Nov 16 : Florian Wirtz scored twice as Germany hit four goals in 18 second-half minutes to thrash the Netherlands 5-0 in Berlin on Monday and reach the Nations League quarter-finals as group winners.

Germany, the Netherlands and Greece all finished on 11 points in Group A2 after substitute Giorgos Masouras scored in the 69th minute to give Greece a 1-0 win over Serbia at home.

The Dutch advanced as runners-up and Greece finished third while Serbia ended the campaign without a point.

It was the Netherlands' first defeat since Xavi Hernandez took charge in August. The Dutch had beaten Greece 7-0 three days earlier and needed a draw in Berlin to win the group.

Donyell Malen had a chance to put the visitors ahead but headed over from close range. Derry Scherhant hit the post at the other end before cutting in from the left in the 41st minute and firing into the top corner for his first international goal.

The 24-year-old Freiburg winger grew up five minutes from the Olympiastadion, where he made his Bundesliga debut for Hertha Berlin.

"What can I say? I don't think it could have gone any better. I couldn't even have dreamed of a better outcome. It's truly unbelievable. I had an incredible time out there and I'm just absolutely delighted," Scherhant said.

Wirtz doubled the lead on the hour with a left-footed drive from outside the box that went in off the far post. Nico Schlotterbeck headed in Brajan Gruda's free kick five minutes later before Gruda set up Wirtz for a close-range finish in the 71st.

"We always hope we can give the fans a lot of enjoyment. And we enjoyed it very, very much ourselves, especially in the second half," Wirtz said.

Gruda turned in a rebound in the 77th minute after Scherhant struck the post. Germany's fifth goal secured top spot on head-to-head goal difference. The Dutch had last trailed by five goals in an international in 1959, when West Germany beat them 7-0 in Cologne.

In St Gallen, Scotland lost 4-0 to already-promoted Switzerland in Group B1. Lewis Ferguson turned a cross into his own net in the 22nd minute before Winsley Boteli and Alvyn Sanches struck four minutes apart early in the second half. Substitute Zeki Amdouni added a late fourth.