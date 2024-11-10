Wissa double helps Brentford to 3-2 comeback win over Bournemouth

LONDON -Brentford striker Yoane Wissa netted two goals as his side twice came from behind to grab a 3-2 home win over Bournemouth in a rip-roaring mid-table Premier League clash on Saturday.

Bournemouth were gifted the opener in the 17th minute as Sepp van den Berg’s disastrous back-pass went directly to Evanilson, and the Brazilian forward rounded the keeper easily before rolling the ball into the net to put the visitors ahead.

Stung by two stoppage-time goals in a 2-1 defeat at Fulham in midweek, Evanilson's goal sparked Brentford into life.

They levelled in the 27th minute as a long throw caused chaos in the Bournemouth defence and Yoane Wissa made the most of the visitors' inability to clear the ball by sending a header looping over goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga and into the net.

But the hosts still looked defensively shaky and went behind again shortly after halftime when Justin Kluivert scored, only for Mikkel Damsgaard to level again just over a minute later.

Brentford took the lead for the first time in the 58th minute after a slick passing move saw Wissa played in behind the defence and he coolly chipped the ball over the onrushing Kepa to make it 3-2 and calm the home side's nerves.

With Bournemouth beginning to tire, Brentford continued to surge forward looking for more goals and the visitors struggled to hang on to the ball in their search for an equaliser.

They finally managed to create some pressure in stoppage time as Lewis Cook headed off the bar and Brentford's defence made a number of desperate blocks to keep the lead intact.

The win moves Brentford up to 10th on 16 points from 11 games, one place and one point ahead of Bournemouth.