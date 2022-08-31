Logo
Wissa earns Brentford late point at Palace
Wissa earns Brentford late point at Palace

Soccer Football - Premier League - Crystal Palace v Brentford - Selhurst Park, London, Britain - August 30, 2022 Brentford's Yoane Wissa celebrates scoring their first goal REUTERS/Tony Obrien

31 Aug 2022 04:38AM (Updated: 31 Aug 2022 04:44AM)
LONDON: Yoane Wissa headed a late equaliser after coming on a substitute to earn Brentford a share of the spoils in a 1-1 draw at Crystal Palace in the Premier League on Tuesday (Aug 30).

Palace looked to be easing towards three points after in-form Wilfried Zaha's stunning opener in the 59th minute.

Zaha cut in from the left to curl an unstoppable right-footed effort into the far corner, his fourth goal in the Premier League this season.

But Brentford hung in and Wissa was unmarked in the penalty area to salvage a point - his effort standing after a VAR check for offside went in favour of the visitors.

Brentford almost won it late on with Rico Henry having a great chance saved but Palace hung on.

Source: Reuters

