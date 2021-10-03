Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Sport

Wissa grabs last-gasp winner as Brentford beat West Ham
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sport

Wissa grabs last-gasp winner as Brentford beat West Ham

Wissa grabs last-gasp winner as Brentford beat West Ham
Soccer Football - Premier League - West Ham United v Brentford - London Stadium, London, Britain - October 3, 2021 Brentford's Yoane Wissa celebrates scoring their second goal REUTERS/Tony Obrien
Wissa grabs last-gasp winner as Brentford beat West Ham
Soccer Football - Premier League - West Ham United v Brentford - London Stadium, London, Britain - October 3, 2021 West Ham United's Jarrod Bowen scores their first goal past Brentford's David Raya Action Images via Reuters/Peter Cziborra
Wissa grabs last-gasp winner as Brentford beat West Ham
Soccer Football - Premier League - West Ham United v Brentford - London Stadium, London, Britain - October 3, 2021 Brentford's Yoane Wissa scores their second goal Action Images via Reuters/Peter Cziborra
Wissa grabs last-gasp winner as Brentford beat West Ham
Soccer Football - Premier League - West Ham United v Brentford - London Stadium, London, Britain - October 3, 2021 Brentford's Yoane Wissa scores their second goal Action Images via Reuters/Peter Cziborra
Wissa grabs last-gasp winner as Brentford beat West Ham
Soccer Football - Premier League - West Ham United v Brentford - London Stadium, London, Britain - October 3, 2021 West Ham United's Jarrod Bowen scores their first goal REUTERS/Tony Obrien
03 Oct 2021 11:39PM (Updated: 03 Oct 2021 11:36PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

LONDON : Yoanne Wissa struck a dramatic 94th-minute winner to give Brentford a 2-1 victory over West Ham United at the London Stadium on Sunday as the promoted side continued their superb start to life in the Premier League.

The game seemed to be heading for a draw before Wissa scored from eight yards after Lukasz Fabianski had failed to keep out a towering header from Pontus Jansson.

Brentford flew out of the blocks and almost netted twice in the opening exchanges before Bryan Mbeumo made the pressure count in the 20th minute when he slotted home after Fabianski could only parry a low drive from Sergi Canos.

West Ham were sharper in the second half and nearly equalised through former Brentford winger Said Benrahma, whose curling free kick was smartly tipped over by David Raya.

The home side were rewarded in the 80th minute when Jarrod Bowen lashed home a fine half-volley following Aaron Cresswell's corner.

Brentford moved up to seventh in the table with 12 points. West Ham are a point behind in ninth.

(Reporting by Dhruv Munjal in Bengaluru)

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us