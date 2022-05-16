Wissa's wizardry hands Brentford victory at nine-man Everton

LIVERPOOL, England : Yoane Wissa created one goal and scored another as Brentford compounded Everton’s Premier League relegation woes with a thrilling 3-2 victory at Goodison Park on Sunday that leaves the Merseyside club, who finished with nine men, still in peril.

Everton’s bright start was rewarded with a first goal since August for Dominic Calvert-Lewin, but their day turned sour when teenage centre back Jarrad Branthwaite was deservedly sent-off for a professional foul after 18 minutes.

Brentford took control after that as Wissa forced Everton captain Seamus Coleman to put the ball into his own net, though Richarlison restored the home advantage from the penalty spot to give his team a 2-1 lead at halftime.

But two headed goals in three minutes just past the hour-mark from Wissa and Rico Henry, and a late red card for Salomon Rondon, handed Brentford a win that leaves Everton two points ahead of Burnley in the third relegation position with both sides having two games remaining.