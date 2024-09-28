WNBA players say league needs to do more to address abuse by 'new fans'

NEW YORK : WNBA players say the surging popularity of the women's basketball league has opened the door for harassment, and the league's veterans are calling for officials to do more to address racist and sexist abuse.

The addition of collegiate media sensation Caitlin Clark to the WNBA this year helped drive record viewership and attendance, and the league found itself more firmly embedded in mainstream U.S. sports culture, where racism and misogyny remain prevalent.

The issue has come to a head during the ongoing WNBA playoffs.

"I don't appreciate the new fans that sit there and yell racial slurs at myself, my teammates and the people that I play against," Brittney Griner said on Thursday evening, a day after her Phoenix Mercury were eliminated from the postseason by the Minnesota Lynx.

"I do appreciate the new fans that respect the game that are here to grow our league."

The Connecticut Sun's five-time All-Star Alyssa Thomas said the abuse she received from Indiana Fever fans during the playoffs was like nothing she had experienced before in her 11 years with the WNBA.

"It's unacceptable, honestly," Thomas told reporters on Wednesday, after the Sun swept Clark's Fever in the best-of-three series. "There's no place for it."

The Sun will next play the Lynx in the semi-finals.

Rookie of the Year Clark, who was the league's first overall draft pick by the Indiana Fever, said no one should have to face racist threats or hurtful remarks.

"Those aren't fans, those are trolls," Clark said at her season "exit interview" with members of the media.

"I think continuing to uplift this league in a very positive light is the best thing that we can do."

The WNBA issued a statement on Wednesday night condemning racist abuse by fans.

"While we welcome a growing fan base, the WNBA will not tolerate racist, derogatory, or threatening comments," the league said in a statement.

"League security is actively monitoring threat-related activity and will work directly with teams and arenas to take appropriate measures, to include involving law enforcement as necessary."

Griner called the statement "way overdue."

"We all deserve to play in a safe environment," she told reporters. "I deserve to be here and play and not have to worry about racial and sexist comments."